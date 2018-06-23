One killed and two injured in Lynn shooting, police say

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed and two others injured in an early morning shooting in Lynn, police say.

Nearby surveillance cameras caught the whole incident on video.

A group of men were seen walking down the street around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, presumably leaving a party.

Surveillance video shows the men approach a vehicle and then take off running across the street after shots are fired.

A short time later, Lynn police officers arrived on scene and the three victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the other two victims’ injuries was not immediately released.

