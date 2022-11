BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the investigation is ongoing.

