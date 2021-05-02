1 seriously injured after car crashes, bursts into flames in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a car crash that left a Cohasset woman seriously injured Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a single-car crash at the intersection of Hull Street and Jerusalem Road around 4:20 p.m. found a 2008 Mercedes burning, with the driver trapped inside. Callers had reported that a Mercedes had crashed into a stone wall and burst into flames, according to authorities.

The 65-year-old driver was removed from the car by witnesses and neighbors and was taken to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The car fire was extinguished by the Cohasset and Hingham Fire departments, with assistance from officers on the scene. The car was determined to be a total loss and the stone wall suffered minor damage, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation determined that speed and alcohol use were likely contributing factors in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

