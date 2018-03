BOSTON (WHDH) - The O’Neil Tunnel on the southbound on I-93 in Boston has been closed due to a car fire.

Crews responded around 2 p.m. to the fire and closed all the lanes.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Fire are on the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

#MAtraffic Car fire, I-93 SB at O'Neil Tunnel exit portal. All lanes currently closed. @BostonFire is on scene extinguishing fire. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 4, 2017

