(WHDH) — People on the internet will be able to remotely control a dog-like robot armed with a paintball gun inside an art gallery on Wednesday.

MSCHF bought a Boston Dynamics Spot robot for $74,500 and attached a Tippmann 98 custom paintball gun to the top of it.

Beginning at 1 p.m., people who visit MSCHF’s Spot’s Rampage website on their phone will have the opportunity to control the robot and destroy the gallery around it.

Every two minutes a new random viewer of the live streamed event will get selected to control Spot.

Boston Dynamics is not affiliated with this event and released a statement that read in part, “To be clear, we condemn the portrayal of our technology in any way that promotes violence, harm, or intimidation. Our mission is to create and deliver surprisingly capable robots that inspire, delight & positively impact society.”

“Provocative art can help push useful dialogue about the role of technology in our daily lives,” Boston Dynamics continued. “This art, however, fundamentally misrepresents Spot and how it is being used to benefit our daily lives.”

