Online workout classes increase during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) -

While the coronavirus has turned life upside down for many businesses, exercisers say fitness classes going online has helped them spend more time working out and getting in shape.

Boston school teacher Bridget McGrath said she struggled with her workout schedule before the coronavirus emergency. She only made it to her kick-boxing class twice a week-

“Half the battle is getting to the gym or getting to the studio,” McGrath said.

But now that she spends most days teaching from home, she says she can easily take a break and workout online, in the middle of the day.

“I’m actually taking, on a good week, like five to six classes,” McGrath said. “It’s actually allowed me to work out more.”

Ellen Yahoodik had a similar story — she used to do cardio once a week and now goes every chance she gets. Many instructors say the pandemic has accelerated online workouts, with some reporting class sizes have doubled.

“It was really beyond my wildest dreams and for the classes we’ve been able to reach women from all over the world,” said Eliza Shirazi, owner of Kick It By Eliza.

“To be able to have 43 people in class at one time, is pretty amazing,” said Brigitte Karns, an instructor at the JCC in Marblehead.

And many elderly people are finding a new enthusiasm for working out while they’re stuck inside.

“I think it’s great! I needed it,” said Beryl Sanford. “I didn’t do anything the whole day, and yesterday I didn’t do very much. But I feel good now.”

And the classes, with four or forty participants, are helping people stay connected.

“That’s what i love about the live classes. You feel part of it,” McGrath said.

