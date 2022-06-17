EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The operator of a vehicle that drove through the front of an Easton Donald Trump store Thursday has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property, according to the Easton Police Department.

Sean Flaherty, 46, of Raynham, MA was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle barreled through the store shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Easton Deputy Chief Keith Boone, a request was made to the Registry of Motor Vehicles to revoke Flaherty’s license.

