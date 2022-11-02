BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business making and selling women’s accessories has been recognized by Oprah Winfrey.

Top It Off’s $22-a-pair gloves come in an array of patterns and colors, and feature touchscreen-compatible fingertip padding. They are the latest Bay State feature on Oprah’s list.

The West Roxbury-based business is run by Elizabeth Hoenscheid and Karena Rasser, who co-founded the company in 2003 with the goal of bringing versatile, timeless styles to women.

“We design accessories that are easy to wear, super-style, and at a price-point that she absolutely loves,” Hoenscheid said.

This is the second year in a row a Massachusetts business has made the list, with this season’s list focusing on gift ideas from small, independent businesses. Hoenscheid and Rasser said they’ve known since August that their gloves would be featured, and have been preparing inventory for a spike in sales.

“There truly is an Oprah effect, and we’re just 24 hours into it,” Hoenscheid said. “It has been a wild ride.”

