BOSTON (WHDH) - The Orange Line shutdown is right around the corner starting on August 19, leaving little time for alternative travel plans to be finalized. The Somerville and Medford Mayors said they feel left in the dark.

“I’m feeling concerned. I am feeling a little bit frustrated,” said Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne.

Ballantyne said she doesn’t want to bash the MBTA and would rather focus on solutions, but the T hasn’t been giving her any.

“We’re nine days out, and we don’t have, you know, enough details on how we’re going to get through this,” said Ballantyne.

Medford Mayor Brenna Lungo-Koehn told 7NEWS that the MBTA has only begun talking to her and gave her only 15 minutes notice for the first virtual meeting. Lungo-Koehn said that the T still hasn’t given her the answers she needs to give people calling her office.

“I’m frustrated with where they stand, said Lungo-Koehn about the MBTA. “You know I did ask specifically, are we going to get a graphic of the bus route by tomorrow, the next day? When would we be able to show our residents what that will look like, Will that be Friday, will that be Monday, and they really didn’t have the answers.”

The MBTA still hasn’t posted details on where the shuttle bus pick-up points will be.

Both Mayors are hoping communications with the MBTA improve and they get the answers that will help their residents get through the 30-day shutdown. The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August 19 through September 18, with service resuming on Monday, September 19.

“I’m excited to see some safety improvements and maintenance work,” said Lungo-Koehn. “But I think there should have been more thoughtful planning.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)