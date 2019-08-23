Orange Line service suspended after track fire forces riders to evacuate smoking train

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says service on the Orange Line has been suspended until further notice as the agency investigates a track fire between Wellington and Malden Center stations that forced riders to evacuate.

In an alert sent around 3:30 p.m., the agency says the passengers of an Orange Line train evacuated after a confirmed fire on the track.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke billowing into the air and a fire burning on the tracks.

Dozens of firefighters could be seen examining the tracks under the train.

Service has been replaced by bus shuttles between Oak Grove and Community College.

No injuries have been reported.

Additional information was not immediately released.

A fire has been confirmed in the track area. Passengers evacuated from the train to wellington. 3rd rail power was deactivated. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 23, 2019

Trains on fire @MBTA this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/zbvnTOauFp — David M (@dmichel42) August 23, 2019

My orange line train was just on fire @WCVB pic.twitter.com/7hlgi3Siqo — neen (@ninifettuccine) August 23, 2019

