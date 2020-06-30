Organizers cancel 2020 King Richard’s Faire due to COVID-19 pandemic

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The 2020 King Richard’s Faire has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

“While King Richard’s Faire is a land of make-believe and fantasy, we simply cannot escape the reality of COVID-19. We are sad to announce the cancellation of our 2020 season, and thank our magnificent team and cast for all their input and creative ideas. Unfortunately, there simply is no alternative to ensure the health and safety of all,” Organizers wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

The event was slated to run from September through October.

Organizers hope they will be able to welcome guests back in 2021.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)