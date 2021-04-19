ATLANTA (WHDH) — Asian small-clawed otters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Georgia Aquarium.

The aquarium released a statement Sunday, saying that the otters began exhibiting mild respiratory symptoms, such as sneezing, runny noses, lethargy, and coughing.

They then tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 but are expected to make a full recovery, according to the aquarium.

The otters are off-exhibit and being cared for by the aquarium’s animal health and care teams.

“Despite following all recommended health and safety protocols, it is suspected the otters may have acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member,” the aquarium said. “The risk of animal-to-human transmission is incredibly rare.”

The otters do not have direct contact with guests.

