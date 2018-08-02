‘Our hearts are broken’: Body of missing boater pulled from pond in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Divers pulled the body of a missing boater from Reservoir Pond in Canton early Thursday morning after hours of searching.

Dozens of search and rescue crews came together Wednesday night to try to find the boater who fell into the pond. His body was pulled from the water around 2 a.m.

“Our hearts are broken for the family,” Police Chief Ken Berkowitz said. “It’s a town where everybody knows everybody and we do know the family. Our hearts go out and our condolences to the family.”

Police received a call from a woman who saw a man struggling in the water with his boat overturned around 8 p.m. When she returned from calling the police, he was allegedly gone.

Officials believe the man was fishing before falling into the pond.

“There was fishing gear in his boat,” Fire Chief Charles Doody explained. “It’s likely he was near the shore when his boat overturned.”

Search crews combed the pond for hours, with dark conditions making it difficult.

“It’s a murky pond, quite a bit of weed growth, silt, very difficult visibility,” Doody explained. “Divers had a difficult time with visibility.

