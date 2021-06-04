WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - On Thursday, investigators named a new person of interest in the decades-old murder of Molly Bish, a teenage lifeguard who disappeared while working at a pond in Warren.

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. is being investigated in the 2000 murder of the 16-year-old after detectives recently received new information, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

On Friday, her parents, John and Magi Bish released a statement thanking investigators, loved ones and their community members for their continued support and dedication to solving their daughter’s murder.

“Our hearts are heavy with our loss and the reality of what may have happened to our daughter, but we are hopeful that there will be resolution and that no one else will ever be harmed. We are proud of Molly’s legacy of keeping children safe, advocating for families, and we feel it most strongly right now, reflected in our community,” the statement read in part.

Bish was a resident of Warren and was working as a lifeguard at Comins Pond on June 27, 2000, when she suddenly vanished. Her disappearance set off a massive search.

Her remains were found nearly three years later in the woods of Whiskey Hill in Palmer.

“Thank you to those brave people who provided tips and information to the detectives. We recognize how hard and scary that can be. Our community took action on June 27, 2000 and they have not stopped supporting our search for the person responsible for hurting our Molly,” the statement read. “You have buoyed us. When they say, it takes a village to raise a child, our village in Warren Massachusetts has carried our broken hearts, and now helps us heal. We are so grateful for each and everyone of you. Thank you.”

Investigators are now seeking tips from the public about Sumner’s employment practices, associates, vehicles, travel, and habits. Anyone with information is urged to contact an anonymous tip line at anonymous tip line at 508-453-7575.

