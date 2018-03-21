Overnight high tide concerns as snow falls in Scituate

SCITUTATE, Mass. (WHDH) — Snow is arriving in Scituate, where officials said they are concerned about the rising waves and power outages.

Crews were out fixing the seawalls Wednesday that had been damaged in the past two snowstorms. Crews were out earlier on Wednesday to repair the broken seawalls but they have since wrapped up for the day.

Officials said utility crews are also on standby for any power outages.

