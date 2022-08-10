BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road.

The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.

Officers could also be seen focusing on a car in the nearby lot, taking pictures and searching the surrounding area with flashlights.

Details on what happened have not yet been released, but 7NEWS has learned authorities were first called to the hotel around 11:30 p.m.

By 5 a.m., a crew likely brought in to clean up parts of the scene arrived at the hotel.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)