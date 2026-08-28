KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston Police said a woman who runs an in-home daycare and is accused of assault and battery on young children turned herself in after they asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Karen Rezendes, 51, of Kingston, according to police, has run an in-home daycare center for several years known as “Oh Nana’s Daycare,” and in recent years has been physically abusing several children.

Police say Rezendes allegedly violently shoved children to the ground, struck them with kitchen accessories, slammed a child into a counter, locked a child in an attic, and more.

“It’s definitely shocking that somebody would want to treat other kids that way, especially other children,” Kylie McInnis said, a concerned neighbor. “Because it sounds like it wasn’t very good.”

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Rezendes, but say she was not home when a search warrant was issued.

Police say Rezendes eventually turned herself in and was arraigned Friday afternoon.

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