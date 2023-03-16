DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of Shaw Farm in Dracut is thanking his neighbors for lending a helping hand when his barn roof caved in during Tuesday’s nor’easter.

The farm lost six out of their 85 cows in the collapse and the remaining cows have been moved to nearby farms.

Despite the devastation of losing animals, the Shaw family says they are grateful the collapse wasn’t worse and thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, with over 500 people reaching out to offer help.

“People just showed up here to help,” Warren Shaw said. “Some of them with equipment, some of them ready to move animals, and it’s still going on now.”

Shaw farm is a Dracut landmark and has been serving the Merrimack Valley for over 110 years.

