KANSAS CITY (WHDH) — United Airlines is under fire again – this time for allegedly mixing up the flight a dog was supposed to be on.

A woman said her German Shepard was supposed to be flown to Kansas but instead was taken to Japan.

The dog’s owner said he had no food or water on the 16-and-a-half hour flight there and went three days without his ear infection medication.

United added that the dog is back in the United States.

This comes just days after a dog died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York City.

A flight attendant allegedly demanded the animal be kept in the overhead compartment.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said he will introduce a bill to ban airlines from putting animals in overhead bins.

“What happened to this pet was disgraceful, and I can’t imagine how the pet’s owner feels, but we need to get to the bottom of it. And I know we have many important things to do, but this is important too,” he said.

United has apologized for both incidents, which are now under investigation.

