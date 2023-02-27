BOSTON (WHDH) - The owners of Spencer the Boston Marathon dog, who died just over a week ago, announced that their second golden retriever has also died.

The family shared via Instagram that their a 11-year-old golden retriever Penny, had to be put down after a veterinarian found that cancer had spread to her liver.

Penny’s owners say she took Spencer’s death very hard and the grief made her condition even worse.

Spencer passed away on Feb. 17 after his own battle with cancer. The golden retriever was famous for holding a Boston Strong flag on the marathon route to support runners.

According to his owners, Spencer spent his whole life helping brighten people’s days, and Penny did as well.

