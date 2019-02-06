Pair accused of battering, abusing disabled resident at Chelmsford group home

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of former employees at a group home in Chelmsford are facing serious charges after authorities say an investigation found they battered and abused a cognitively disabled adult.

Daniel Maina, 41, of Tyngsborough, and Jennifer Nganga, 60, of Lowell, are accused of engaging in a “clear pattern” of abuse on a 50-year-old non-verbal resident at a Northeast Residential Services group home on Harding Street.

“The evidence gathered during the investigation showed a clear pattern of physical abuse against a victim who could not defend himself or report his abuse at the hands of the very people charged with his care and well-being,” Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said in a press release.

Both suspects are facing charges of assault and battery on a disabled person and abuse by a caretaker.

They are slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

