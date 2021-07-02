(WHDH) — Panera Bread is looking to give away free bagels this weekend to those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Between Friday and Sunday, anyone who has been vaccinated will receive a free bagel ranging in flavors from asiago cheese to cinnamon swirl at participating locations and while supplies last.

This initiative is in support of the White House’s National Month of Action.

“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the “We Can Do This” campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

