Panera Bread introduces new broccoli cheddar mac and cheese

(WHDH) — Panera Bread has unveiled a new menu item that is a mashup of two its most popular dishes.

Diners at the bakery-cafe chain can now enjoy the best of both worlds when they order the new broccoli cheddar mac and cheese.

“Mac, meet soup. Soup, meet Mac. Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is here,” Panera said in a Facebook post.

The dish combines two creamy cheddar sauces, tender pasta shells, broccoli florets, and shredded julienned carrots, according to Panera.

