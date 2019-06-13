Papa Gino’s giving away 1 million pizzas to cheer up Boston Bruins fans

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins’ season came to a heartbreaking end Wednesday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In an effort to cheer fans up, Papa Gino’s says it will give away a million pizzas on Thursday.

The local restaurant chain says an offer to claim a free small cheese pizza was loaded onto the accounts of rewards members.

Members must redeem the free pizza online or in-restaurant by the end of the day.

Those who aren’t rewards members can sign up Thursday and receive a free pizza instantly.

Papa Gino’s says it is planning impromptu surprises like this in the future.

To become a rewards members, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)