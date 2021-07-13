ATASCADERO, Calif. (WHDH) — A surprise visitor made a crashing entrance into a home in Atascadero, California last week.

The parachutist fell without a full chute deployment before plunging through the roof of a residence on Via Cielo around 5 p.m. on July 6, according to Atascadero police.

They were said to be conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries.

The parachutist was transported to an area hospital.

The occupants of the residence were not home at the time, police said.

“We are grateful that the parachutist received only moderate injuries and that no other persons suffered injury,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

An investigation revealed that a parachute failed to fully deploy during maneuvers by a group training at Camp Roberts, according to police.

This was reportedly the only incident involved and all others participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field.

