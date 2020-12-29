AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - A paralyzed puppy received the gift of mobility this Christmas when a New Hampshire-based company gave him a wheelchair to help him walk.

Tina Marie Lythgoe, founder of Josh and His Critters in California, rescued 5-month-old Jonathan from another facility that was unequipped to care for the special needs puppy.

Jonathan visited a neurologist at Access Animal Hospitals, where it was discovered that he suffered from an old spinal fracture in between the neck and the middle of his back. The fracture had healed and he maintained a little bit of feeling in his legs.

There was hope Jonathan would be able to walk again someday with medication and gentle therapy but he first needed assistance with standing on his feet.

Walkin’ Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, had been following Jonathan’s story and offered to give him a Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair.

“In just a few weeks, Jonathan has gone from a depressed puppy who didn’t know how to trust anyone, to a happy pup who is playing and finally able to walk on his own,” Walkin’ Pets wrote in a press release. “Although he still has a long way to go to heal, Jonathan has taken his first steps to finding his forever family.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)