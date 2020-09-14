BOSTON (WHDH) - The parent company of Boston Sports Clubs filed for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic forced gyms to close for months.

Town Sports International, which owns BSC, New York Sports Clubs and other gyms, submitted a voluntary petition for non-individuals filing for bankruptcy on Monday.

Boston Sports Clubs released a statement saying that Town Sports International is not going out of business and that members should not notice a break in service as the company works on restructuring.

“Restructuring is the best way to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the long-term goal to emerge as a thriving powerhouse in the fitness industry,” the statement read. “The goal is to emerge from Chapter 11 as an even stronger company, better positioned to serve members into the future.”

There are currently 28 BSC locations in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island.

