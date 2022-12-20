MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are asking for answers after a student was stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.

The student was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A second student was taken into custody soon after and is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A shelter-in-place order for the school lasted about three hours so that an investigation could be conducted.

At Monday night’s School Committee meeting, parents demanded answers from school officials.

“This is not an isolated incident,” one parents said. “Our kids are outraged. My daughter doesn’t want to go back to school.”

The victim’s mother, Amanda Cormier, said he remains in the hospital, but is expected to be okay. She said she is frustrated with how the school is handling the incident.

“These kids need to be held accountable,” Cormier said.

“There were two knives, four kids, and only one arrest,” she added.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school faculty or students.

Officials are working with Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, the Medford School Department, Medford Fire Department, state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident.

There will be an extra police presence at Medford High School throughout the week.

