BOSTON (WHDH) - Finding parking in Boston can be a challenge but one person could have their spot secured as long as they’re willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Campion and Company has listed a single parking space in the heated garage of 201 West Brookline St. for $375,000.

The underground garage is part of a South End luxury condominium that had been converted from a church in 2018.

