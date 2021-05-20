Part of Burlington hospital evacuated after crane drops material onto truck carrying gas tanks

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Lahey Hospital in Burlington was evacuated Thursday after a crane dropped construction materials onto a box truck carrying gas tanks.

As the load was approaching the top of the building, a gust of wind caused the materials to shift and ultimately plummet to the ground.

“The operator of the crane stated that there was a wind gust, that the load switched and turned on the pallet, and it actually dropped the materials on top of the Airgas box truck,” Chief Michael Patterson said.

Fire officials said the material struck the roof of the truck and the driver said he feels lucky to have gotten out safely.

The state hazardous materials team was called in to figure out whether any gas was released into the air.

“I think it was more of a scare to everybody involved, including the Airgas driver and it certainly caught the attention of the crane crew,” said Patterson.

No injures were reported.

