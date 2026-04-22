BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line B Branch will be suspended between Kenmore and Boston College from Wednesday, April 22, to Thursday, April 30, for repairs.

The MBTA says the repairs will include the installation of the Green Line Protection System and the replacement of the 130-year-old wooden overhead catenary wire.

Free shuttle buses will be offered, but won’t stop at Griggs Street, Allston Street, or Packards Corner.

The MBTA says the service suspension will be extended to Copley during the weekend of April 25 and 26.

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