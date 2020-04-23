LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Route 1 temporarily closed after a car crash sent live wires tumbling into the roadway.

Northbound traffic was diverted around the scene beginning at Walnut Street and southbound traffic is being directed onto Interstate 95/Goodwin Circle near the Peabody jug handle, according to a post on the state police Twitter page.

The off-ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to Route 1 southbound was also closed.

#MAtraffic Crash on Rte 1 in #Lynnfield. Power lines across all lanes with full lane closures. Rte. 1 NB traffic is diverted off at Walnut St. Rte. 1 SB traffic is diverted onto I-95/Goodwin Circle at the Peabody Jug Handle. The Off ramp from 95NB to Rte. 1 SB is closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 23, 2020

The driver is said to be in good condition and the passenger was transported to a hospital.

A 40-year-old man from Wakefield was issued a criminal summons and charged with negligent operation and a marked lane violation.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene capturing long lines of cars and a sedan that had come to rest on its roof following the accident.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

