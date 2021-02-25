CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A partially paralyzed dog who gets around in the snow thanks to her skis is looking for a forever home.

Courage, a 9-month-old mixed-breed dog from Mississippi, has spent the last several months living with her foster mom Becky Paniccia in Rhode Island.

Despite her limitations, she enjoyed her first taste of New England snow by zooming around on her wheelchair, which comes with ski attachments.

Paniccia is hoping to find Courage a loving family.

“This disability has not stopped her one bit,” she said. “She’s been a joy. She’s fun. She’s challenging. She’s very, very sweet…She deserves a great life.”

Anyone interested in adopting courage can apply on the Friends of Homeless Animals website.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)