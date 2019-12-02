Parts of southern NH to receive more than a foot of snow

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - Parts of southern New Hampshire has already received several inches of snow as a major storm moves through New England.

In Nashua, residents woke up Monday morning to nine inches of snow.

Officials canceled school and issued a parking ban.

Crews have been working overnight to clear the streets.

Another four to six inches of snow is expected to fall in this area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

