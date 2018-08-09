Passengers evacuated after MBTA train stalls in tunnel during morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers on the Blue Line were evacuated and forced to hike through a tunnel Wednesday morning when the train they were riding suddenly stalled.

A power problem prompted the MBTA to replace subway service with shuttle buses between Government Center and Airport Stations during the height of the morning commute.

Photos from the scene showed passengers being guided through the tunnel to an emergency exit.

The issue, which was first reported about 8:37 a.m., caused delays up to 20 minutes in both directions for some commuters. Power was restored around 10:45 a.m.

The train lost power to the third rail at Maverick Station, according to the MBTA. Crowds of commuters flooded the sidewalks outside the station after the incident.

Train schedules have since returned to normal after a period of residual delays.

