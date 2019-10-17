Passengers suffer through lengthy delays after Commuter Rail train hit by tree

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Commuter Rail passengers were forced to suffer through lengthy delays on Thursday morning after whipping winds knocked a tree onto a train in Scituate.

Commuters on the Greenbush Line were unable to make iy to work on time due to the severe weather damage.

“I have to be there by 8:30 a.m. and I got there at 10:15 a.m.,” commuter Molly Brown said. “It was a long commute.”

Brown snapped a photo showing a dented and broken door on a Greenbush train car.

“The conductor was like, check out the train. The tree hit it,” she said.

The Newbury/Rockport Line was also delayed by a massive tree that fell across the tracks.

One commuter told 7NEWS that it took an hour-and-a-half to get from Salem to Lynn Station.

On the Lowell Line, a section of tracks was flooded out, leaving it impassable.

Service on the MBTA’s Green Line D Branch was replaced with shuttle buses due to downed trees and lines.

Delays continued throughout the afternoon and evening on the Greenbush Line because of lingering power problems.

