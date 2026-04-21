TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A patient was arrested and charged in connection with an attack on another patient at Tewksbury State Hospital Monday afternoon, according to police.

Tewksbury Police were called to the Nichols Building on the hospital campus for a report of an assault at approximately 2:05 p.m. The Nichols Building houses a second step detox run by Beth Israel Lahey Health.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 45-year-old patient assaulted another patient with a sharp object after accusing him of stealing. The two patients were separated by staff before police arrived.

The 45-year-old was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

This marks the third such incident at the hospital in the last week.

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