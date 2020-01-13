Patriots center David Andrews optimistic about playing in 2020 after being diagnosed with blood clots in lungs

New England Patriots center David Andrews faces reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - New England Patriots starting center David Andrews believes he will be ready to return to the field next season after blood clots in his lungs sidelined him for the entirety of the 2019 campaign.

ESPN’S Mike Reiss shared a video of Andrews speaking at a charitable event in Providence, where the team captain said, “I feel great…Hopefully, I should have a bunch of doctors’ appointments in February, get all that cleared up, and be good to go for next year.”

Video: David Andrews speaks at the Amos House in Providence, where the Patriots Charitable Foundation is starting the process of distributing 500 Empowerment coats. He caps off his intro with a positive report on his health, with optimism he will he back in 2020. pic.twitter.com/RaDodTsFFz — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2020

Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots at the end of the preseason.

The 27-year-old’s absence from the lineup had a profound impact on the team given New England’s inconsistent offensive line play throughout the regular season.

Andrews also stated that he’s “not ready to be done playing football.”

