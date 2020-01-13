Patriots center David Andrews optimistic about playing in 2020 after being diagnosed with blood clots in lungs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - New England Patriots starting center David Andrews believes he will be ready to return to the field next season after blood clots in his lungs sidelined him for the entirety of the 2019 campaign.
ESPN’S Mike Reiss shared a video of Andrews speaking at a charitable event in Providence, where the team captain said, “I feel great…Hopefully, I should have a bunch of doctors’ appointments in February, get all that cleared up, and be good to go for next year.”
Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots at the end of the preseason.
The 27-year-old’s absence from the lineup had a profound impact on the team given New England’s inconsistent offensive line play throughout the regular season.
Andrews also stated that he’s “not ready to be done playing football.”
