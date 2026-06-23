FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has reached out to the NFL to express his interest in having the team play a game in Scotland following the Tartan Army’s lively takeover of Boston during the FIFA World Cup.

The Scots had an unforgettable time in Boston – from the bagpipes, to the orange traffic cones turning up in unlikely places, the singing, kilted crowds inside and outside of Fenway Park, and the late nights at the bars.

“Boston has embraced us. Go America, we love it!” said Euan Frizzell, a member of the Tartan Army. “I think we drank it dry, we’re running out of beer!”

The Patriots have played in Europe before, most recently in London in October 2024. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the team 32-16 in that game, but there is no doubt in fan’s minds that the team would leave Scotland with a win.

It comes after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also spoke with the Mayor of Glasgow about the two communities becoming sister cities. Governor Maura Healey also joined in on the fun – serving up some beers at a Scottish bar in Jamaica Plain last week.

Kraft appeared to be so impressed by the connection between the two nations and the fan experience they brough to Boston Stadium, that he is now looking to bring some of the New England culture across the Atlantic.

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