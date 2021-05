FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots showed their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of veterans Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony held at Patriot Place.

Team owner Robert Kraft shook hands with Army soldiers and people from the town of Foxboro also came to plant American flags around Gillette Stadium.

