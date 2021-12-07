The Patriots hosted hundreds of kids at their annual Children’s Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

The 28th annual event provides presents to children in need, along with food and games at the party. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the party was a yearly favorite of his late wife Myra.

“This was one of her favorite events, to see these young kids who don’t have a lot and we are in a position to bring them joy and happiness … she loved it,” Kraft said.

