NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Some New England Patriots players hit the red carpet Friday night for a prom-style event in partnership with House of Possibilities, an organization that serves children and adults with disabilities.

House of Possibilities Big Night Out is built on belonging, giving those who may not always feel included a chance to feel connected with their community.

Patriots special teams star Brenden Schooler has been involved in the annual event for years, and said he’s grateful to take part.

“Just seeing how happy and how much joy it brings everybody in the room, no matter where you come from, everyone can really just cut loose and have a good time,” Schooler said.

This year, Schooler was joined by some of his teammates, adding star power to an already exciting evening.

“When he [Schooler] says ‘show up,’ I say ‘yeah.’ Not because I have to, but because I know it’s going to be beneficial,” said Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby.

“It’s kind of just exciting to be here and be around such happy people, I mean it really does brighten your day,” said Patriots kicker Andy Borregales.

House of Possibilities President Katie Torino said the event gives members a chance to dress up and feel confident.

“For so many people with disabilities, it’s so easy to isolate, to feel excluded, to feel less than, and tonight is really about just changing that paradigm,” Torino said.

Families said they have seen that impact firsthand.

“My daughter loves it,” said Kathy Taylor, a House of Possibilites parent. “She belongs, she gets to go out with a group and celebrate the way others do.”

House of Possibilites said it has raised more than $100,000 in donations that will go toward supporting the program that builds lasting friendships.

“Such a part of who I am is that I just I spend time with all my friends, like they are- they’re a huge part of my life, and I don’t know who I would be if they weren’t there,” said one House of Possibilities member.

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