Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy brings 80 foster, special needs kids to see the new Lion King

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy brought dozens of foster kids and children with special needs to see the new live-action Lion King movie on Friday.

Van Noy and his wife hosted 80 children at Patriot Place on the opening day of the film as part of the Van Noy Valor Foundation.

“What a better way to celebrate the summer than watching Lion King, I just wanted to give back with a movie I grew up watching,” Van Noy said. “These kids all have bright futures and sometimes they just need a little smile on their faces.”

Van Noy signed autographs and took pictures with his guests before the movie.

The screening is special to Van Noy because of his love for the original 90’s animated film.

