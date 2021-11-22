FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots slid into first place in the AFC East on Sunday after the division rival Buffalo Bills were blown out on their home field by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots took care of business on Thursday Night Football, dominating the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 to earn a fifth straight victory and improve to 7-4 on the season.

With Sunday off, the Patriots watched from the comfort of their couches as the Colts traveled to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and earned a 41-15 win over the Bills.

In defeat, Buffalo fell to 6-4 and dropped to second place in the divisional standings.

New England, Tennessee, Baltimore, and Kansas City are currently the four AFC division leaders.

The Patriots will welcome the Titans (8-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a pivotal showdown.

