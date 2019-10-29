Patriots players host Gillette Stadium Halloween party for kids battling cancer

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Just like the New York Jets, kids visiting Gillette Stadium on Tuesday saw both Patriots and ghosts as players held a Halloween party — complete with costumes.

The party was hosted for children fighting pediatric cancer. Running back Rex Burkhead said the kids were an inspiration.

“To us, they’re the true heroes, they know what they’re battling and yet they put a smile on their face,” Burkhead said.

Safety Terrence Brooks said it was only right for the players to help create those smiles.

“I can’t imagine what those kids go through,” Brooks said. “If we can put a smile on their faces, that’s awesome.”

