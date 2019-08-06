Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Chestnut Hill mansion selling for nearly $40 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - People looking to live in a mansion fit for a six-time Super Bowl champion can do so for about $40 million.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s custom-built home, located at 112 Woodland Road in Chestnut Hull, has been listed on the market for $39.5 million, according to a listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.

The house, built in 2015 in collaboration with renowned architect Richard Landry, AIA, of Landry Design Group, and interior designer Joan Behnke & Associates, “is a one of a kind masterpiece,” the listing reads.

It features seven bathrooms, a stunning dining room, living room, home office, eat-in and chef’s kitchen, and a family room.

A grand stairwell leads to five bedrooms on the second floor that had previously been occupied by Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and their children Vivian, John and Benjamin.

The lower level of the house includes a recreation room, kids play room, full bath, wine room, gym, spa, and an outdoor herb and vegetable garden.

A detached barn-inspired guest house comes with a yoga studio, full bath, sleeping loft and walls that open up for natural air.

The house was also listed “For Sale” on Zillow before being moved to “Off the Market” about an hour later. The real estate site projects the mansion is worth just under $10 million.

Brady recently agreed to a two-year extension with the Patriots.

