FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have been ranked among the most valuable sports teams in the world.

Researchers at BetSperts found that the Patriots are the 8th most valuable team with an estimated worth of $4.4 billion.

The top 10 most valuable sports teams in the world were ranked as follows:

Dallas Cowboys — $5.7B New York Yankees — $5.25B New York Knicks — $5B Barcelona — $4.76B Real Madrid — $4.75B Golden State Warriors — $4.7B Los Angeles Lakers — $4.6B New England Patriots — $4.4B New York Giants — $4.3B Bayern Munich — $4.21B

BetSperts noted that the Patriots also have a combined social media following of more than 16.84 million, which is the 27th highest in the world.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United have the most social media followers.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)