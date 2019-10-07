Patriots release veteran TE Benjamin Watson

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots released veteran tight end Benjamin Watson on Monday, the team announced.

Watson, a veteran of 15 NFL seasons, was signed by New England as a free agent on May 10. He was suspended for the first four games of the season and was not activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

The 38-year-old was originally selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft. He spent five seasons in New England, hauling in 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns.

After leaving New England, Watson spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)