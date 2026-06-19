NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots rookies joined volunteers and community members in Newton Friday to offer children a special football clinic as part of the city’s Juneteenth celebration.

The clinic held at Newton North High School gave kids a chance to learn from the professionals, and pick up a few pointers on the field. Members of the team gave lessons on passing skills, agility, and footwork. The young fans were also able to take photos with the players.

“It’s definitely just a good opportunity for us to give back to the community and to be around kids,” said Patriots rookie Linebacker Namdi Obiazor. “I’d say it means a lot just to me personally, being African American, and I’d say the kids too, just to kind of get them to know more about it.”

Those who participated said they had a great time learning from the players.

“It was really fun and exciting, and it was like a lot of fun drills,” one participant said.

“It’s very nice to interact with your community, especially the ones that are rooting for you, and paying to see you, so i think that was a really nice movement,” another said.

The clinic also supports scholarship opportunities for Newton students. On the field, it was an opportunity for some aspiring athletes to meet some of football’s best.

“Not a lot of people would do this, so I’m really grateful for what they did and came out for the community,” a participant said.

Friday’s event also included soccer and basketball clinics for students interested in those sports.

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