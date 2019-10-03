Patriots sign veteran kicker to replace injured Stephen Gostkowski

Oakland Raiders kicker Mike Nugent kicks the ball as Johnny Townsend (5) holds during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly found a replacement for injured kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted that veteran Mike Nugent is expected to take over the kicking duties in Foxborough.

The likely winner of the #Patriots’ kicking competition: Mike Nugent. Sources tell me and @RapSheet he’s expected to sign to take over for the IR’d Stephen Gostkowski. Nugent’s teams are 0-5 in the playoffs. A chance for him to taste postseason victory in his 14th season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 3, 2019

Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Nugent has kicked for a number of teams during his 14-year career, including the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and most recently for the Oakland Raiders.

He has never won a playoff game but comes to New England having made 81.4 percent of his career field-goal attempts and 96.3 percent of his extra-point attempts.

Gostkowski had been troubled in recent weeks, missing at least one extra point in three straight games.

Nugent did not miss a field goal last year in Oakland.

The Patriots also signed kicker Younghoe Koo to their practice squad, according to Schefter.

In addition to signing veteran kicker Mike Nugent to their roster, the Patriots also are expected to sign former Chargers’ kicker Younghoe Koo to their practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)